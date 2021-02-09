Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 320.10 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 318.80 ($4.17). 2,808,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,263,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

