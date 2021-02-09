Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $647,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.