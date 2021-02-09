Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from $47.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

NYSE STN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

