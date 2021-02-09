Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $56.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Desjardins from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 226,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

