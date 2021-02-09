Starbase 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,446.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $325,748.02 and $4,446.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

