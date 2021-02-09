Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.55. 47,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.