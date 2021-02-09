StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $172.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.87 million and the highest is $175.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.