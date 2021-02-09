State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $17.30. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 30,851 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 49,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.