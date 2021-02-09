State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Celanese by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

