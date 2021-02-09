State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 267.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $4,730,173. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

