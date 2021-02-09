State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $16,074,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

