State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 37,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

