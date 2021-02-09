State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

