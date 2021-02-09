State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

