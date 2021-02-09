State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $107,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,680,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $408,281,000 after purchasing an additional 91,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 199,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,718. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

