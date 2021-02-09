State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 51,002 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $122,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. 35,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,991. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

