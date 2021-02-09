State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $105.71 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $105,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

