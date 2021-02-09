State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $108.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Prologis worth $108,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.44. 7,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

