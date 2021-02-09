State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $130.33 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

