State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $656.39 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 691.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $656,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,440 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

