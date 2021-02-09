State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $67.58 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $67,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,173,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,941,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 179,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.