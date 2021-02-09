State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $95.67 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 281.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 914,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $95,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 177,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 186,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

