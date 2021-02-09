State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Target worth $55,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

TGT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.13. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

