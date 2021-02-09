State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $78,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

