State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $853.58. 229,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $789.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.