State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $109,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 534,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

