State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. 47,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

