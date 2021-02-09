State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $94,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.32. 26,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.