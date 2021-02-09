State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $74,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. 15,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

