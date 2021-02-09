State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 123,491 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $150,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,748. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

