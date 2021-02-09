State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $200,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.83. 64,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

