State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,676 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

