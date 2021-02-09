State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 115,687 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,687 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $141,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. 158,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,846,373. The company has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

