State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,477 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $110,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded down $18.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,882.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,785.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,795.58 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.