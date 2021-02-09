State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 149,278 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,278 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $281,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.09. 182,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $722.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.