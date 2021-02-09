State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,181 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $151,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.18. 19,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,282. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

