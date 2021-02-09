State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,877 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $90,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $235.12. 11,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

