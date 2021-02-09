State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,892 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $100,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $213.39. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

