State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $105,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

