State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 243,937 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Infosys worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 40,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,326. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.