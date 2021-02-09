State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,485 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $91,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $201.55. 41,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

