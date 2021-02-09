State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,832 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $125,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.