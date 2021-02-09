State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 40,427 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,427 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $56,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 73,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

