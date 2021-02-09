State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,681 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $65,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.71. 15,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.92, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

