State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 74,037 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,037 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $130,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

