SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $168,700.15

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $168,700.15 and approximately $11.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01005016 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

