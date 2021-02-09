Stellar One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00428179 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,511 coins and its circulating supply is 22,361,936,777 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.