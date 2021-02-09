stETH (Lido) One Day Trading Volume Tops $665,011.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $255.09 million and approximately $665,011.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,802.08 or 0.03879780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

