stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

