Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $60.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock worth $12,604,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

